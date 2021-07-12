Pet of the Week: Mason

Mason is a handsome male beagle/foxhound mix estimated to be around 2 years old. This friendly medium-sized pup is a former neighborhood stray that spent his life bouncing from house to house surviving on scraps of food. Consequently, he is on the skinny side at 31 pounds.
Mason is such a great dog and deserves a family of his own. He loves people more than doggie biscuits and is wonderful with children. Outgoing and playful, Mason is fun to be around. He is good with other dogs and never one to cause a quarrel. Mason is even good with kitties!
This dog is very responsive to praise and eager to please. He will require more training to be housebroken but should learn quickly. A fenced-in yard will help with training and prevent him from wandering away from home.
Mason is ready to become a devoted member of your family. Are you ready to meet him? Go to hsnwga.org to apply.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.