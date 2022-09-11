Meet Adora. When this sweet pup came to us she had a major flea infestation that she has since been treated for, and now she’s ready to be the queen of her own castle.
We think Adora is about 6 months old and is a combination of aspin/lab and Jack Russell. We love Adora’s sweet, gentle personality and think you will, too.
She loves to play and loves attention. She is the perfect age to start her basic training and she’s got a very attentive personality. A playful pup, she’d love to have a playmate.
Adora is ready to find a place to call home, will it be with you? You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
