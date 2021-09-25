Pet of the Week: Meet Aria

Aria is a big, fluffy Great Pyrenees mix that will make a wonderful addition to your family.
This beautiful girl is three-and-a-half years old and weighs 94 pounds. She is a loyal, devoted dog that prefers to be your family pet and not a livestock guardian.
Yep, she’s an “inside only” girl that will love you to the moon and back. She is best suited for someone that is home at least part of the day. Friendly and affectionate, she was raised in a home along with children and knows how to be gentle.
Always a lady, Aria is calm, obedient and very well mannered. She would enjoy the companionship of another large dog in her new home but no kitties, please.
Aria is already housebroken and requires a visible, tall, secure fence; no invisible fencing. She requires daily exercise and enjoys getting outside to stretch her legs.
Aria is easy on a leash and also rides well in a car. If you are interested in making your home Aria's furever home, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.