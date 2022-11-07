Baby Girl is easy to love because she is super sweet.
Baby Girl is a devoted dog that prefers a home without other pets. In particular, she does not like other dogs. This female brindle boxer mix is three and a half years old and weighs around 61 pounds. She loves being with people and is also fond of older children.
Baby Girl is already housebroken and would enjoy having a large, securely-fenced-in backyard so she can run and play safely. She rides well in a car and would be a good hiking buddy.
Baby Girl is looking for a loving home with a great family. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
