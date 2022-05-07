Beanie is blessed with one of the most unique hairdos we’ve seen in a while. A rescued stray, we think he is less than 5 years old and may be a mix of Scottish terrier, Shih Tsu and poodle.
He weighs less than 14 pounds. This boy is very calm, quiet and sweet. Beanie would love to lie beside you and lay his head in your lap. He will make a wonderful companion for an adult or family with older children.
Beanie is ready to join you on walks or trips about town. He’s an easygoing little fella and a joy to be around. He loves meeting new people and gets along well with other mature small dogs.
Beanie would enjoy having his own fenced-in backyard to explore. We are unsure if he is housebroken so he may need additional training.
Beanie is a special little dog that would love to be your new friend. Are you ready to meet him? You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog. We’re located at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
