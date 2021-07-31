Pet of the Week: Meet Blue

This week we have the honor to share with you Blue. Blue was located by Dalton police officers after receiving a call. Blue seems to be a very friendly boy and loves attention. He is believed to be an Australian shepherd/Staffordshire terrier mix.
Blue is believed to be around two years old. Blue was excited to see each officer that would approach him on the day he was found.
If you are interested in adopting Blue, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information. You could be the one that makes your home Blue's furever home.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
