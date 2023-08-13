A perfect 10! Bo is a 3-year-old male Plott hound mix that checks off all the boxes of the perfect family pet. This cute little tail wagger is medium in size and weighs less than 34 pounds.
A super friendly pup, Bo loves life and is fun to be around. Gentle and affectionate, he is a good choice for those with children. Bo is popular with dogs, too. He would enjoy having a doggie pal in his new home. We are not sure about kitties but can easily test that for you.
Bo is looking for an active family that will take him on walks and play games with him. He is already housebroken and very well behaved in the home. A home with a fenced-in backyard would be ideal. As you can see, this friendly little fella won’t last long. Apply today and come meet him.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for tours and adoptions. We are also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt once you have put in an application and been approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
