Butter is a friendly, male yellow Labrador mix that will make a wonderful addition to your family.
This playful pup weighs 61 pounds and is 3 years old.
Butter is looking for an active, loving family that will include him in their fun. Going on walks, playing fetch or joining you on trips about town, Butter will be right by your side. Outgoing and sweet, he loves everyone and has never met a stranger. He is fond of children and friendly with other dogs. Kitties, however, are not a good fit. Butter is accustomed to living in a home and is already housebroken. A fenced-in backyard will give him a safe place to run and play. An amazing pet, Butter checks all the right boxes.
If you are interested in adopting Butter, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
