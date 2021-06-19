Pet of the Week: Meet Byron

Byron is a seven-year-old male schnauzer mix looking for his soul mate.
Byron is the ideal companion for an adult-only home or a family with teens. A medium-sized pup, he weighs less than 26 pounds.
Byron’s handsome silver and gray coat requires professional grooming so he always looks his best. This pup is fairly laid back and already housebroken. This boy is content to follow you around the house all day. He does enjoy taking a daily walk around the neighborhood.
Byron needs a fenced-in yard to keep him safe when outside. Byron is ready to be your partner and best friend. Are you ready to meet him?
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or see other animals available.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
