Pet of the Week: Meet Cesar

Cesar is a six-year-old boxer/pit bull mix that came to our shelter after his owner passed away. Once a beloved family member, he is used to living inside a home and completely housebroken.
He is a big, handsome boy that weighs 65 pounds and has a shiny, chocolate-colored coat. He is best suited for an adult household with someone that is home most of the day. He prefers to be the only dog but does do well with cats.
Cesar is reserved and likes to take a moment to get to know you. Once he is comfortable, you'll quickly see his more playful side emerge. This boy is infatuated with balls and will play fetch for hours. Just follow these three simple rules: 1) Use non-chewable Kong balls; he can chew right through a regular tennis ball; 2) Set a time limit; playing too long leads to over-excitement; 3) Once fetch time is over, put the balls away; otherwise Cesar will hoard them and can be possessive.
He will need a fenced-in yard so he can safely play and explore outside. Other than that, Cesar likes to spend most of his day just lounging around the house. He is fairly laid back and easy to please. Cesar is a mature dog that would love to be your devoted best friend.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointment to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
