Pet of the Week: Meet Cesar

Cesar is a 6-year-old boxer/pitbull mix that came to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia after his owner passed away. Once a beloved family member, he is used to living inside a home and completely housebroken.
He is a big, handsome boy that weighs 65 pounds and has a shiny, chocolate-colored coat. Cesar is best suited for an adult household with someone that is home most of the day. He prefers to be the only dog but does do well with cats.
Cesar is reserved and likes to take a moment to get to know you. Once he is comfortable, you'll quickly see his playful side emerge. This boy is infatuated with balls and will play fetch for hours. He will need a fenced-in yard so he can safely play and explore outside. Other than that, Cesar likes to spend most of his day just lounging around the house. He is fairly laid back and easy to please.
Cesar is a mature dog that would love to be your devoted best friend. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. to show available dogs and cats. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations.
