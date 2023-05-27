Charger is a beautiful, five-month-old German shepherd mix. He is great with other dogs, on a leash, trained, and working on house breaking. He is very well behaved in his play groups. He would make a great family pet. He would do great in a home with another dog and a fenced yard.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to fill out an online application to volunteer. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt out dogs once you have put in an application and been approved. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
