Born Dec. 1, 2022, Charger is a handsome German shepherd/Australian shepherd mix. We believe he will be a large dog when full grown.
This sensitive pup can be timid when you first meet him and needs time to warm up to you. He would be a good fit for adults or older children. He loves being around other dogs and is popular with his play group pals. Another dog in his new home would be a welcome playmate.
A smart pup, Charger is already leash trained and doing well on his housebreaking. A home with a fenced-in backyard would be ideal for potty and playtime.
Charger is looking for just the right family to make his dreams come true. We hope that is you.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.