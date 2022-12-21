Meet Cheyanne!
Cheyanne is a 42-pound, 1-year-old Labrador retriever/shepherd mix. She does great with other dogs and really enjoys her play groups. She’s a very friendly dog, walks well on a leash and seems to be house-trained. Cheyanne would do best in a home with a fenced yard. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come by for a tour and check out our dogs and cats available for adoption. We are at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.