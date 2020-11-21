Pet of the Week: Meet Chimmy

This big handsome chap is Chimmy! He’s an affectionate lover boy and gives great sloppy kisses.
One-and-a-half years old, this energetic English coonhound mix is looking for an active family. He is ideal for anyone who enjoys outdoor adventure and fun.
Chimmy would love to hit the trails with you. He enjoys wide open spaces with plenty of green hills to run through and explore.
Fond of rough and tumble play, Chimmy is perfect for a family with older children. This boy is very faithful and forms a strong bond with those he loves. He just wants to be your friend and loyal companion. He doesn’t, however, care for other dogs or cats. Humans are much more fun!
Chimmy prefers to go on grass but may need supervision until he adjusts to your home. A large, fenced-in backyard will give him a safe place to run and play.
Chimmy would love to bust out of here and begin a life with you. Are you ready to meet him? You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
