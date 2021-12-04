Pet of the Week: Meet Cookie

Cookie is a 5-year-old Australian cattle dog/blue heeler mix that was surrendered along with her litter of pups after a family discovered them living under their shed. Friendly and sweet, Cookie is a family-friendly dog with a sunny, pleasant personality.
She’s a calm, mature dog and a joy to be around. Cookie is gentle with children and loves everyone she meets. Well-socialized, she is good with other dogs too.
Cookie is an easy-peasy pup that will adapt quickly to her new home. No more nights shivering out in the cold for this sweet girl; she prefers the comforts of indoor living.
This devoted dog will be your constant shadow and follow you wherever you go.
Cookie will need to be housebroken but does prefer going on grass. She shouldn’t be hard to train if kept on a regular schedule. Moderately active, she doesn’t require much exercise beyond a daily walk. She would enjoy having her own fenced-in backyard to explore.
Cookie is the sweet, devoted companion you’ve been searching for and will make a fabulous family pet.
If you are interested in adopting Cookie, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
