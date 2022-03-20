Cooper is a lovable yellow labrador/shepherd mix that would love to be your good time pal. He is a happy-go-lucky, energetic dog with an outgoing, friendly personality. Cooper would do best with an active adult or family who can give him a lot of attention and exercise. He loves everyone and is especially fond of children but could be too much for little tykes.
Cooper is great with other large dogs that enjoy a rough and tumble play style. Unfortunately, kitties are not a good fit. A home with a large backyard with a tall fence would be ideal. Cooper doesn’t dig but he can jump like an NBA ballplayer. He would enjoy learning to play frisbee and would be an awesome dock diving competitor.
He is highly intelligent and responds well to praise, especially if you throw him a treat! Cooper enjoys going on a daily walk and is a calm car-rider, too. If you like to go hiking, Cooper will happily tag along. He is a well-behaved housemate and already housebroken.
Cooper is an amazing dog who would love to be your forever friend.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.