Cubby came to our shelter one year ago after his owner passed away. He is such a well-behaved boy who loves being around people, children and other dogs. Just no kitties, please.
Cubby is very patient and quiet in his kennel. Cubby is six and a half years old and a hefty 91 pounds. His previous owner spoiled him with lots of treats.
Cubby is already housebroken and enjoys spending time lounging in his own fenced-in backyard when the weather is nice. His favorite place to be is right by your side. Cubby would be a wonderful family dog. Come meet your new best buddy.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
