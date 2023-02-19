Meet Dixie, a border collie/terrier mix born on Sept. 18, 2022. Dixie is a very playful, lovable girl. She enjoys her play groups and playing tug-of-war with her siblings.
This girl would make a great family dog or companion for another dog. She will probably be around 30 pounds when full grown. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. We are available to show dogs or adopt out dogs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday once you have put in an application and been approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
