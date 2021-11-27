Pet of the Week: Meet Duggar

This week the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia presents to you the lovable Duggar.
Duggar came to us from a family that felt he needed a more suitable environment. Their older dog was very jealous of Duggar, which led to stress in the home.
Duggar is a handsome 2-year-old male Labrador/Weimaraner mix and weighs a solid 45 pounds. A friendly, confident dog, he loves being around people and is especially fond of children, though he may be too rambunctious for little tikes.
A young energetic dog, he enjoys going on walks and playing games like tug and ball.
Duggar would enjoy having a playful, young canine companion. A home with a large fenced-in backyard would be ideal.
Duggar has not been housebroken and will need further training. He’s very smart and eager to please, especially if you give him a treat. Duggar is the perfect all-American dog and will make a fabulous family pet.
If you are interested in adopting Duggar, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
Santa Paws is at Petsmart on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your pets and your family to get your portrait made with Santa and help the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. You will receive two 5x7 portraits for $15, and all proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.