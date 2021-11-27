Pet of the Week: Meet Duggar

Contributed photo

Duggar visits with Candice Newton, who has been with the Dalton Police Department for two years and is a records technician.

This week the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia presents to you the lovable Duggar.

Duggar came to us from a family that felt he needed a more suitable environment. Their older dog was very jealous of Duggar, which led to stress in the home.

Duggar is a handsome 2-year-old male Labrador/Weimaraner mix and weighs a solid 45 pounds. A friendly, confident dog, he loves being around people and is especially fond of children, though he may be too rambunctious for little tikes.

A young energetic dog, he enjoys going on walks and playing games like tug and ball.

Duggar would enjoy having a playful, young canine companion. A home with a large fenced-in backyard would be ideal.

Duggar has not been housebroken and will need further training. He’s very smart and eager to please, especially if you give him a treat. Duggar is the perfect all-American dog and will make a fabulous family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Duggar, please visit www.hsnwga.org.

Santa Paws is at Petsmart on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Bring your pets and your family to get your portrait made with Santa and help the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia. You will receive two 5x7 portraits for $15, and all proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

