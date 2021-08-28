Pet of the Week: Meet Freda

Freda is a beautiful German shepherd mix. She is estimated to be around 4-years-old and weighs 60 pounds.
Freda has a heart of gold and is well-behaved. She is perfect for an adult or family and gets along with other dogs. Freda is able to keep a clean kennel, however, it is unknown if she is completely house trained.
If you love super-sized pups, contact the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia to meet this sweet, gentle lady. If you are interested in making your home Freda's furever home, contact the Humane Society at www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
