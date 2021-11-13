Pet of the Week: Meet Ginger

Ginger is an adorable four-month-old Labrador mix with a sweet, loving nature. She’s the perfect family pet for anyone looking for a fun-loving companion.
Ginger weighs less than 15 pounds and will be a medium-size pup when fully grown. Outgoing and affectionate, this little girl loves to be snuggled and spoiled. She will need plenty of love, attention and playtime.
Ginger is working on her house manners and leash skills. She is responsive to praise and eager to please, especially if you give her a treat. A fenced-in yard will make training easier and give her a safe place to run and play.
Ginger loves her toys and is popular with her playgroup pals. She would enjoy having another dog to play with within her new home. Ginger is fully vetted and ready to meet her new family.
If you are interested in adopting Ginger, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
Santa Paws pictures will be at Petsmart on Walnut Avenue on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Two 5x7s will be $15, and all proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.