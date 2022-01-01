Pet of the Week: Meet Gunter

Meet Gunter! This handsome hunk is a 1-year-old, purebred male Siberian husky with sparkling bright blue eyes. He weighs 39 pounds and is a large, energetic dog.
Gunter is perfect for an active adult or family with children. A loyal, confident dog, he is very loving and devoted to his family.
Gunter is wicked smart and needs to be challenged. He would thrive in a home where he could have plenty of daily exercise. This boy loves to run and would make a great hiking or jogging buddy. He plays very well with his new pals at the shelter that enjoy a rough and tumble play style. We would recommend a meet and greet with your dog prior to adoption if he will not be the only dog in the home.
A home with a tall, secure fence would be ideal to keep him safe from wandering. Gunter is fully vetted and anxious to meet his new family.
If you are interested in adopting Gunter, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.