Haley is a 2-year-old boxer/Rhodesian ridgeback mix. She was born Aug. 1, 2021. She’s been with us a short time and is already a volunteer favorite.
She is house-trained, as well as being good with other dogs and children. She is a medium-sized dog, weighing about 38 pounds. She is super friendly, leashed trained and well behaved in her kennel. Haley would make a great family pet.
We’re open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. We are also available seven days a week to show dogs and adopt out dogs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you have an approved application.
You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online volunteer application.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
