Pet of the Week photo

Hank visits with Dalton Police Department Officer Payton Kell, who has been with the department for three years and is assigned to the Uniform Patrol Division.

 Contributed photo

Hank is “Mr. Playful” with a big personality. He loves to pose for pictures and be part of every group “event.”

Hank would prefer to sit and nap on anyone’s lap. He seems to do well by himself but would love a playmate. Come meet this sweet, handsome boy and you too will fall in love.

If you are interested in adopting Hank, please visit www.hsnwga.org.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

