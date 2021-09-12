Pet of the Week: Meet Heidi

Heidi is an alumnus of our shelter that recently returned under heartbreaking circumstances. Her owner suddenly passed away and this sweet, devoted dog lay by her side until help arrived.
Heidi is adapting to the changes in her life and settling in well at the shelter. She is now almost two years old and weighs 40 pounds.
Heidi is a Canaan mix which is a medium-size, family-friendly breed. This pup is ideal for an active family with children.
Heidi adores people and has a loving personality. She is playful and would enjoy getting out daily for some exercise. She’s good on a leash and enjoys taking strolls around the neighborhood.
Heidi is already housebroken and accustomed to living in the home. A fenced-in backyard will give her a safe place to run and play. Heidi will make a great addition to your family.
If you are interested in making your home Heidi's furever home contact the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia at www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.