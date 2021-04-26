Pet of the Week: Meet Jack

Jack is a handsome, 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix that was surrendered by his family because of their busy schedule. This dog needs a family that will give him more love and attention.
Jack is a medium-sized dog and weighs 48 pounds. He is a friendly, fun-loving dog that an active person or family with children will love. Jack was raised in a home along with children and knows how to be gentle. Affectionate and loving, this dog has a pleasing personality.
Go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.