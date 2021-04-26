Pet of the Week: Meet Jack

Contributed photo

Jack

Jack is a handsome, 2-year-old Australian shepherd mix that was surrendered by his family because of their busy schedule. This dog needs a family that will give him more love and attention.

Jack is a medium-sized dog and weighs 48 pounds. He is a friendly, fun-loving dog that an active person or family with children will love. Jack was raised in a home along with children and knows how to be gentle. Affectionate and loving, this dog has a pleasing personality.

Go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.

The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you