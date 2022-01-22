Pet of the Week: Meet Jazz

Jazz has a flashy smile that lights up the room. She makes every day brighter and is a joy to be around.
Jazz is a super-friendly, petite Labrador mix that weighs 42 pounds. This one-year-old pup is looking for a family that will include her in their fun. She loves meeting new people and enjoys getting out to play.
Jazz is wonderful with children, dogs and cats. She is already housebroken and hopes her new home comes with a fenced-in backyard.
Jazz is a happy-go-lucky pup that would love to be your new crush. She is looking for love … how about you?
If you are interested in adopting Jazz, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
