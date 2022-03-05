Joey is a 2-year-old fluffy English shepherd/border collie mix that weighs 47 pounds. He is a good fit for an adult or a family with children over age 8.
Calm and reserved, this boy is a loyal, friendly dog that enjoys being an active part of your family. Joey does well with both dogs and cats and tends to just do his own thing.
Already housebroken, he is well behaved in the home and doesn’t make a mess. A yard with a tall, secure fence is a must for this pup.
At the shelter, Joey enjoys exploring our outdoor play area and visiting with volunteers.
He is easy to walk on a leash and enjoys going on car rides, especially if you are making a run to Chick-fil-A for nuggets! Yum!
If you are looking for a furry friend, Joey is ready to brighten your day.
If you are interested in adopting Joey, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
