Hello there! I’m Jyn, an 11-month-old, female, smooth-coated collie mix. I’m full of spunk and have the most extroverted and sassy personality.
I adore people and will smother you with kisses before running off to play. I enjoy keeping fit and weigh a trim 50 pounds. I’m looking for a fun-loving, active family that will take me on walks and will play games like ball and tug. If you like to go on hikes or take trips to the park, I’ll gladly tag along.
My ideal home will come with a fenced-in yard and plenty of toys and treats. People tell me I’m quite clever and easy to train. Maybe you could teach me a new trick or two?
wI already know to do my business outside, and try my best not to pull on a leash. Though I must admit, if I see a squirrel all bets are off.
I’m dog-selective and sometimes bossy, so may fit best in a home of my own. With a girl like me by your side you’ll never be lonely and will have so much fun.
If you are interested in adopting me please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
