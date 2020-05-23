Pet of the Week: Meet Kenya

Meet Kenya, a one-year-old female Boxer/Shar Pei mix who will love you to the moon and back.
She's a chunky charmer that will greet you with a smile and shower you with kisses. Her whole body wiggles with just pure joy. Kenya is outgoing and loves everyone. She is bursting with energy and loves to play, play and play some more. She loves zooming around our play yard with the other dogs. Kenya loves her squeaky toys and tennis balls and can be quite a tease. "Keep away" is her favorite game to play with her doggie pals. Kenya will take short breaks in the action to check your pocket for treats or get a rubdown. An active family with older children would be her perfect match. She would love a workout buddy to take her on runs or long walks. After playtime, she is ready for some lap time and snuggles. If you would like to add Kenya to your family, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved. Ask for Kenya.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
