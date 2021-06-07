Pet of the Week: Meet Kira

Kira is a stunning 3-year-old female white husky with crystal blue eyes. Weighing less than 40 pounds, she is on the smaller side for this breed. She was surrendered by her family because they had to move.
This sweet, affectionate dog loves being with people and is especially fond of children. Social and friendly, she also would make a good companion for another dog. A loyal, devoted dog, Kira prefers to be with her pack. She would not be happy if left alone all day but is fine with short absences.
Kira is well-behaved in the home and already housebroken. She does need daily exercise and enjoys going on walks and playing games outside. A fenced-in yard is a must to keep her safe when outside. She’s calm and quiet in the car if you’re planning a trip to the park or hitting the trail.
Kira is a fabulous pet you will love and cherish. Are you ready to meet her? To adopt this pet, please go to hsnwga.org and click "Adoption" then "Application for Adoption" to complete an online application to be preapproved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.