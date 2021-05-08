Pet of the Week: Meet Lilah

Lilah is a cute little Chihuahua/Jack Russell terrier mix that was found as a stray. She is estimated to be two-and-a-half years old and weighs just nine pounds.
She’s a friendly snow-white beauty with a pleasant personality. She is the perfect companion for an active family with other dogs. She does require a fenced yard. She has a lot of energy and can keep up with all levels of activity. She would be a great running partner or walking buddy and really enjoys interacting with other dogs, big and small. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
