Lily is a 58-pound great Pyrenees collie mix. She is a very gentle dog, laid-back and walks great on a leash. She seems to be a favorite among the volunteers.
Lily will be one year old this month. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Once you have put in an application and been approved we can meet you by appointment seven days a week between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to adopt or see the dogs.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
