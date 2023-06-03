Lily is a Great Pyrenees/golden retriever mix that was born on Jan. 9, 2022, and weighs about 57 pounds.
Lily is always happy to see you and she gives the best hugs and kisses! She is a very sweet girl that loves attention and hanging out with her people and going for walks. She is good on her leash, too.
Lily does not do well with other dogs, so she needs to be the only dog of the house.
Lily is looking for lots of love and a family of her own. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog or to fill out an online application to volunteer.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
