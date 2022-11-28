Lily is a beautiful great Pyrenees collie mix and weighs about 58 pounds and is 10 months old. She probably won’t get much bigger.
Lily is a very quiet, well-behaved girl and walks very well on a leash. Lily will make a great family dog. She does well with cats and would enjoy a fenced-in yard. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for her.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia will be open to the public on Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton.
Santa Paws will be coming to Petsmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bring your family and your pets for family portraits. You will get two 5x7s for $15. All proceeds go to the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
