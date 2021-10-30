Pet of the Week: Meet Lindsay

Lindsay is a darling fox terrier/Labrador mix pup that suddenly appeared one day in a local neighborhood.
This cutie is approximately six months old and will be a medium-size dog when fully grown. Friendly and affectionate, Lindsay has a sweet, playful personality your family will love. This girl is a cuddle bug and famous for her kisses.
Lindsay loves her toys and has a blast with the other dogs in her playgroup. She would certainly enjoy having another young dog as a playmate in her new home. Like most pups her age, she is working on her leash skills and house manners.
Lindsay is eager to please and very responsive to praise. A fenced-in yard will help with house training and give her a safe place to burn off some energy.
We know you’ll love Lindsay as much as we do. She is happy, healthy and ready to set a move-in date.
If you are interested in adopting Lindsay, please visit www.hsnwga.org for more information.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
