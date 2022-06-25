Lizzie is a spunky, playful female terrier/hound mix puppy that was a neighborhood stray. We estimate she is about 12 weeks old and believe she will be a large dog when full grown.
Stock up on toys because this girl loves to play! Constantly in motion, Lizzie is very energetic and will do best with a family that can provide plenty of fun and exercise. A home with a large, fenced-in backyard would be ideal.
She is clueless about kitties but can be trained to treat them with respect. If your family enjoys adventure and fun, Lizzie is the perfect pup for you. Apply today and come meet her.
We currently have 149 dogs and cats up for adoption. We are in great need of volunteers and fosters to help care for them.
We have three shifts a day, seven days a week. Please go to our website at hsnwga.org to fill out an online volunteer application or to apply for a dog or cat.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond.
It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.