Luther is a male rottweiler/shepherd mix that was born April 29, 2022. He weighs around 76 pounds. As a playful adolescent, this handsome hunk is looking for a loving, active family.
He walks very well on a leash and enjoys going on car rides to the park. This friendly pup is a good fit for older children. Another dog in the home would be a welcome companion. A fenced-in backyard would give him a safe place to play.
Like most pups his age, he needs more training but he is already housebroken. Come meet this happy, fun-loving pup.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees.
Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
