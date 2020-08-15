Pet of the Week: Meet Maggie

Smile! You'll be doing a lot of that if you adopt this lovable lab/rottweiler mix.
Maggie is a super sweet people pleaser you're sure to love. This five-year-old pup adores humans of all sizes and is fun to be around.
Maggie is easy on a leash and likes going on long walks. If you are looking for a running partner, she's your girl because she loves to run. Trips to the hiking trail or park are no hassle because Maggie is a great little car rider. She enjoys outdoor adventure, but if thunder roars, Maggie must come indoors. The big booms frighten her and she is likely to panic.
Inside the home, she is an easygoing gal who minds her manners well and is housebroken. She will lie quietly on her mat and chew a toy or take a nap while you go about your day.
Maggie is cautious around other dogs, and prefers those that are calm and respect her boundaries. In her new home, another pet who meets those needs would be welcome.
If this girl checks all your boxes, please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved. Once you meet Maggie, you'll be grinning from ear to ear.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.