Malibu is a Valentine’s Day pup! If you follow our Facebook page you may have seen her story. She was horribly neglected, then turned out by her previous owners. A good Samaritan took her in and he kept her safe until we could help her out.
She’s been to the vet and we are trying to give her all the love we can. She is an Australian shepherd kelpie mix that was born Feb. 14. She will be a medium size dog when full grown. She weighs 30 pounds now. She needs to be in a home where she can be spoiled. She’s had a rough start and deserves all the love and kisses.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
