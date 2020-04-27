Pet of the Week: Meet McKenzie

McKenzie is a female, 7-month-old boxer mix with a "spunky" personality.
She's an active, playful dog who is always ready to go on a walk or play a game of fetch.
An active family with older children would be perfect for McKenzie who also gets along with other dogs.
You can go to hsnw ga.org and complete an online application to be pre-approved. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by donations, which can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
