Mocha is approximately 2 years old (born January 2021). She is a beautiful golden retriever/Carolina mix breed dog.
She is great with children and other dogs. She weighs 50 pounds and won’t get any bigger. This sweet girl would do best with an active family that has plenty of time to play with her. She’s very smart and learned very quick how to open her latch to get out of the play yard when she was done playing.
Mocha has watched so many of her play buddies get adopted and thinks it her turn now. Please go to hsnwga.org to apply for Mocha.
Tours and adoptions are Friday from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia, 1210 Veterans Drive.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.