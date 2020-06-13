Pet of the Week: Meet Nala

Meet Nala, a super sweet, two-year-old female pitbull terrier. She came into our shelter with two pups in tow; Jewel and Nigel.
Nala has been an attentive and devoted mom but now it's her time to be pampered. We are looking for just the right home for this gorgeous girl. She's a looker, with a sparkling white coat and cute perky ears. Plus, you can't miss that classic bulldog eye patch.
Nala would be a good fit for a family with older children. She's also good with other dogs as long as they are not too pushy. Nala looks forward to her time out in the shelter play yard when she can run and play. She would love to have her own large fenced-in yard so she can stretch her legs and burn off energy.
Nala would make a great running or hiking partner. No course is too tough for this girl. Once she's tuckered out, Nala likes to crash next to you and catch up on her zzz's. If you're looking for a dog that will love you to the moon and back, Nala is the right dog for you. Please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice.
It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
