Pet of the Week: Meet Nelson

Nelson is an adorable 12-year-old male Chinese-crested/Westie mix. He has a scruffy, black-spotted white coat that is low shedding.
He is quiet, calm and very affectionate and prefers a sedate lifestyle. A retiree or family with older children would suit him best. Nelson has excellent manners and is housebroken. He is comfortable with both dogs and cats and not one to quarrel. Nelson likes to spend his days lounging in the sun or napping by your side. Early morning or evening walks are all the exercise he will require. Nelson walks very well on a leash and also enjoys car rides. He does have some vision impairment, so caution will be needed around stairs until he becomes familiar with his new surroundings. A fence will help him to stay safely within his own backyard. We have really fallen in love with this sweet senior and so will you. Please go to hsnwga.org to complete an online application to be pre-approved. Ask for Nelson!
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is closed to the public until further notice. It is still doing adoptions by appointments to approved adopters.
