Pet of the Week: Meet Patches

Patches is a 6-and-half-year-old male terrier/yellow labrador mix that prefers life in the slow lane.
Loyal and devoted, Patches is the perfect companion for an adult that is home most of the day. He is a good fit for older children. He prefers a calm, quiet household and thrives on a daily routine. He is leash trained and enjoys going on strolls around the neighborhood.
Patches prefers to be your one and only pet. He does not do well with cats, and is dog selective. This lover boy prefers the ladies and would consider having a female canine pal. If you own a mature female dog, the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia can arrange a meet and greet to see if they are a love match. Patches is a faithful, loving companion and will make a wonderful pet.
Go to hsnwga.org to apply for a cat or dog. The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. to see dogs and cats.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.