Pet of the Week: Meet Patches

Patches is a 6-and-a-half-year-old male yellow labrador/terrier mix with a happy-go-lucky personality.
This friendly fellow is looking for a new best buddy he can hang out with. He weighs 34 pounds and is medium in size.
Loyal and devoted, Patches is the perfect companion for an adult or family with teens. Outgoing and affectionate, he’s quick to come up and greet you and enjoys being petted.
Patches is accustomed to living in a home and is already housetrained. Moderately active, Patches enjoys going on strolls around the neighborhood or spending time in his own fenced-in backyard. After some exercise, he’s ready to unwind with a chew toy.
This chill pup is content to just hang out with you. He adores people and prefers to be your one and only pet. He does not care for cats and is dog selective.
Patches seems to do best with submissive female dogs. We can arrange a play date to see if your dog is compatible. If you would like to meet this amazing dog, please submit your application at www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
