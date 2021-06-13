Pet of the Week: Meet Peach

Come meet Peach! He is a one-year, four-month-old, male Doberman/lab mix weighing 76 pounds. He will be a large dog when fully grown and mature. Through no fault of his own, he was surrendered to our shelter because his owners had to move.
Soft like a peach, this sweet boy is good with other dogs and children. He enjoys car rides but is curious while riding and appreciates the scenery. Accustomed to being inside, this beautiful boy is already housebroken.
Peach would love another dog for a playmate and needs a fenced-in yard to keep him safe. He would be a wonderful pet and is ready to join your family for adventure and fun! You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for him.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
