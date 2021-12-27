Pet of the Week: Meet Pecan

Pecan is a friendly 1-year-old male Labrador/shepherd mix that took a wrong turn somewhere. A former neighborhood stray, this playful active pup is searching for a family to call his own.
Pecan is a medium-sized pup and weighs 30 pounds. He was a little timid when he first arrived at the Humane Society of Northwest Georgia shelter but is now making many new friends. He enjoys spending time with volunteers and playing outdoors.
Pecan is a good fit for children over 5 and does well with other dogs. A loyal devoted dog, Pecan will never be far from your side. He will happily tag along with you on any adventure you may have planned for the day.
Because he was a stray, Pecan may need further training to be housebroken. A fenced-in backyard will help with training and give him the freedom to run and play. Pecan is fully vetted and ready to begin a new life with you.
If you are interested in adopting Pecan, please visit www.hsnwga.org.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded by the generosity of donations. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.