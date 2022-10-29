Meet Pumpkin!
Pumpkin is a golden retriever/Australian cattle dog mix who was born on Oct. 11, 2021, and currently weighs around 34 pounds.
Pumpkin is very active and would do great in a home with another dog to play with. Pumpkin does great with kids and other dogs, and with her energy she would make a great hiking/running buddy. Pumpkin is a very loving dog and one of the happiest dogs you’ll find. Pumpkin is waiting to find her forever home, will it be with you?
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is open to the public on Fridays from 3 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1210 Veterans Drive in Dalton. You can go to hsnwga.org to apply for a dog or cat or to see other available pets.
The Humane Society of Northwest Georgia is a local organization supporting the human/companion animal bond. It is funded only by the generosity of donations and adoption fees. Donations can be sent to HSNWGA, P.O. Box 3946, Dalton, GA 30719.
